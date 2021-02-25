Served with potatoes: Oklahoma man murders neighbour, cooks her heart

In a shocking incident, a man in the Oklahoma state of the US killed his neighbour, cut out her heart and cooked it with potatoes to feed it to his family members who later became his victims too.

While obtaining a search warrant, an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told a judge that the murderer, Lawrence Paul Anderson stabbed and killed his neighbour, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, at her home in Chickasha, about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, and cut her heart out. He then brought the heart to his uncle's house, cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife "to release the demons."

Anderson is also accused of killing his uncle, Leon Pye, and a 4-year-old girl, Kaeos Yates, Pye's granddaughter, at his home the same night. His aunt, Delsie Pye, was also stabbed but survived.

Anderson was found in another room at the house vomiting on pillows and was arrested by officers at the scene. He later told officers about Blankenship while being interrogated, local media reported.

Anderson recently had his 20-year-sentence commuted by Governor Kevin Stitt and was released from prison in January 2021.

With inputs from IANS.