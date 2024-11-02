 Serbia: Death Toll Rises To 13 After Concrete Platform Roof Collapses In Front Of Novi Sad Railway Station; Visuals Surface
IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Image From The Site Of The Incident | @steve_hanke

Belgrade: At least 13 people have lost their lives after a concrete platform roof collapsed in front of Novi Sad railway station, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement to local media.

Three people were rescued and taken to hospital, Dacic said on Friday. Two were women who had been trapped in the rubble, and managed to maintain vocal contact with rescuers.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene within minutes, with the rescue operation involving over 80 responders from multiple cities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Serbian government had initially reported eight deaths in the incident on Friday afternoon. However, in the meantime, rescuers found five more bodies.

Dacic said an investigation will follow the rescue operation, to determine who was responsible for the incident.

