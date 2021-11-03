Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack yesterday: Reports

Senior Taliban commander died in the hospital attack in Kabul on Tuesday, AFP News Agency quoted an official.

At least 19 people were killed and 50 wounded during the attack, news agency AFP reported.

Two blasts occurred in the capital city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local media said. The first explosion occurred in front of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, TOLO news agency reported citing Taliban spokesperson. Reportedly, the second explosion also occurred in an area close to the hospital.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside the hospital.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate claim of responsibility but Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces, reported Reuters.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban, the report added.

