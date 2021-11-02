Afghanistan: 19 dead, 50 wounded in Kabul hospital attack; watch video

At least 19 people were killed and 50 wounded when a Kabul hospital was attacked on Tuesday, news agency AFP reported.

"Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," an official told AFP.

Two blasts occurred in the capital city of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local media said. The first explosion occurred in front of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, TOLO news agency reported citing Taliban spokesperson. Reportedly, the second explosion also occurred in an area close to the hospital.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, there was no immediate claim of responsibility but Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces, reported Reuters.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building and are now engaged in clashes with the Taliban, the report added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 04:58 PM IST