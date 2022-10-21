e-Paper Get App
See pics: NYC celebrates Diwali at Times Square

Diwali was celebrated with a huge gathering on NYC streets. From commoners to bureaucrats, many enjoyed the held festivities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Diwali at Times Square, NYC | PTI
New York: After announcing holidays for Diwali, New York City was seen celebrating the festival with great happiness and joy. Government officials gathered at Times Square for Diwali festivities. Mayor of NYC Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal were spotted during the celebrations held at Times Square in New York City, USA.

See pics:

NYC bureaucrats celebrate Diwali at Times Square

NYC bureaucrats celebrate Diwali at Times Square | PTI

Diwali at Times Square, NYC

Diwali at Times Square, NYC | PTI

Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday. Adams, joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who had introduced the legislation to recognize Diwali and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, CNN reported.

article-image

