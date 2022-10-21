See pics: NYC celebrates Diwali at Times Square

Diwali at Times Square, NYC | PTI

New York: After announcing holidays for Diwali, New York City was seen celebrating the festival with great happiness and joy. Government officials gathered at Times Square for Diwali festivities. Mayor of NYC Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal were spotted during the celebrations held at Times Square in New York City, USA.

Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday. Adams, joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who had introduced the legislation to recognize Diwali and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, CNN reported.