See pics: From buying dates to praying in masjid, world welcomes holy fasting month of Ramadan

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

Jama Masjid Mosque | Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The followers of Islam, all over the world observe this auspicious month with fasting until sunset or the on-set of moon. The religious practice focuses on purifying souls through self-reflection, fasting and prayer.

Take a look at the festive mood from across the globe, right here:

Muslim devotees and other visitors are silhouetted against the illuminated Jama Masjid Mosque on the eve of the start of holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Hyderabad: People purchase dates from a roadside vendor, ahead of Ramadan, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_02_2022_000242B)

Muslim worshippers perform the first evening Tarawih prayer on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh on April 2, 2022. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Peshawar: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, center, head of Pakistans Moon Sighting Committee searches the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan Saturday, April 2, 2022. AP/PTI(AP04_02_2022_000250B)
TOPSHOT - People take pictures of a rainbow over The Palace of Justice on the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Putrajaya on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:58 PM IST