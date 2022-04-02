See pics: From buying dates to praying in masjid, world welcomes holy fasting month of Ramadan

Ramadan or Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The followers of Islam, all over the world observe this auspicious month with fasting until sunset or the on-set of moon. The religious practice focuses on purifying souls through self-reflection, fasting and prayer.

Take a look at the festive mood from across the globe, right here:

Hyderabad: People purchase dates from a roadside vendor, ahead of Ramadan, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 02, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_02_2022_000242B) | -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:58 PM IST