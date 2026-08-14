Sec 144, Heightened Security Measures Prevent Sale Of IDay Merchandise In Pakistan's Karachi | AI

Karachi, Aug 14: Heightened security measures and restrictions on gathering and movement of people in Pakistan’s financial capital left sellers of Independence Day merchandise with most of their stock unsold on Friday.

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with Karachi, the largest city of the country witnessing Section 144 in some areas as precautionary measures.

Shaikh Nisar Ahmed Parchamwala, who makes and exports flags, said intense security measures in Karachi for this year’s Independence Day had badly hurt the business of selling related merchandise.

As much as 60 per cent of stock was still unsold in his warehouses as Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day on Friday, said Parchamwala, who runs a company named VIP flags.

The security measures were intensified after at least two people were killed and 90 injured in different areas of the city during aerial firing at midnight to start celebrations for the Independence Day.

Atiq Mir, chairman of the All Karachi Traders Alliance (AKTA), which represents around 6,00,000 small traders in the metropolis, also agreed that this year business of selling Independence Day merchandise had been hit hard.

The Alliance had received complaints about vendors who put up stalls, particularly in commercial areas, but were not allowed to do their business smoothly by the police, Mir claimed.

“Normally, Independence Day celebrations lead to increased economic activity in Karachi as small traders sell Independence flags, shirts, badges, caps, balloons etc.

“Last year, the small traders generated approximately Pakistani rupees (PKR) 35 billion of business through Independence Day merchandise sales,” Mir said, adding that the amount was based on information given by importers, wholesalers and retailers across the city.

The increased security and restrictions would hit the business by at least PKR 10 to 15 billion this year, Mir said.

SP Police South Karachi Uzair Ahmed said that Section 144 was imposed in some areas and there was increased security as well because of precautionary measures.

The police acted on credible information and advice to maintain security and peace in the city, the officer said.

Sindh government spokesperson Nadir Gabol said Independence Day is being celebrated as usual this year with fervor and joy but agreed that there were heightened security measures this year in the city.

It was only because law enforcement agencies must have received some information on the basis of which they recommended imposing Section 144. “The highest priority is given to law and order,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)