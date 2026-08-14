Indians, Pakistanis See Each Other As Biggest Threat, Pew Survey Finds | AI

More than half of Indians surveyed see Pakistan as their biggest geopolitical threat, while a large section of Pakistanis considers India its greatest threat, according to a new Pew Research survey. The findings underline the deep distrust that continues to shape perceptions between the two neighbours.

According to the American think tank, 54% of adults surveyed in India named Pakistan as their greatest geopolitical threat, followed by China at 21%. In Pakistan, 43% named India as their greatest threat, while 24% each chose Israel and China.

Neighbours Divided By Distrust

The results show how strongly regional rivalries continue to influence public opinion in South Asia. While Indians and Pakistanis largely view each other with suspicion, their choices of allies also reveal markedly different geopolitical preferences.

Pakistanis overwhelmingly identified China as their most important ally, with 75% choosing Beijing. Saudi Arabia was a distant second at 12%. In India, 36% named Russia as the country's most important ally, while 16% chose the US. Roughly a third of Indians did not answer the question, PTI reports.

China Dominates Pakistan's Outlook

Despite the camaraderie between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, only 15% of Pakistanis surveyed held a favourable opinion of the US. In sharp contrast, 90% viewed China favourably.

The divide was also visible in perceptions of global leaders. Only 12% of Pakistanis expressed confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while 83% expressed confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Indians, meanwhile, held considerably more favourable views of Russia and its President Vladimir Putin than Pakistanis. Among Indians, 58% viewed Russia favourably and 51% expressed confidence in Putin. The corresponding figures among Pakistanis were 39% and 32%.

Indians Wary Of China

China received a relatively cool response in India. Only 23% of Indians surveyed viewed China favourably, while 25% expressed confidence in Xi's global leadership.

Views of the US were more positive, though far from overwhelming. Forty-five per cent of Indians surveyed had a favourable opinion of the US, while 39% expressed confidence in Trump.

The survey, conducted among adults in four South Asian countries, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, produced sharply varying results and highlighted how differently India's role is perceived across the region.

India Finds Strong Support In Sri Lanka

India enjoyed particularly strong support in Sri Lanka, where 79% of those surveyed expressed a favourable view of the country. The figure stood at 42% in Bangladesh and just 7% in Pakistan.

Sixty-three per cent of Sri Lankans also named India as their most important ally. Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, however, most often identified India as their greatest threat. The contrast points to India's complex position in its immediate neighbourhood, where it is seen as a key partner by some and a major concern by others.

Americans Split On India

Public opinion about India was also divided in the US. Forty-five per cent of Americans surveyed viewed India favourably, while 50% had an unfavourable opinion.

The survey showed a partisan difference as well. Half of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents had a favourable view of India, compared with 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

On India's global standing, 54% of Americans surveyed said the country's influence had remained about the same in recent years. Another 30% believed India's influence was growing stronger, while 13% said it was becoming weaker.

Taken together, the findings paint a mixed picture of India's international standing. While distrust remains pronounced in parts of its immediate neighbourhood, particularly Pakistan, India commands strong support in Sri Lanka and is viewed by a sizeable section of Americans as a country whose global influence is either stable or growing.