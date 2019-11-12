Scientists using comedy to communicate science

State College: By day, Kasha Patel works at NASA writing content for its website, but she spends her nights communicating scientific discovery through an altogether different medium: stand-up comedy.
"Part of my job is to help distinguish the difference between fact versus myth for the general public," the 28-year-old explained as she warmed up an audience at a recent bar gig near Penn State University.
"So for instance, fact: you can get chlamydia if a koala urinates on you. Myth: your wife will believe you."
Patel's act sits between two seemingly opposing fields: that of scientific endeavor, famously described by astronomer Carl Sagan as "stodgy and grumpy," and the raucous world of comedy, currently experiencing a boom that has facilitated the rise of niche genres such as intellectual humour.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)