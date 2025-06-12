 Scary! JetBlue Flight Skids Off Runway, Rolls Onto Grass At Boston’s Logan Airport; All Passengers Safe (VIDEO)
The passengers onboard the Airbus A220 exited the flight using a stairway and were taken to the terminal on a bus.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
JetBlue Flight Skids Off Runway, Rolls Onto Grass At Boston’s Logan Airport | X

Boston, June 12: In a shocking incident, a JetBlue flight from Chicago salid into the grassy area after landing at Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday. Luckily, all the passengers onboard the flight are safe and no one suffered any serious injury into the incident.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the JetBlue flight 312 arrived from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in the morning. While turning off the runway, the plane skidded and rolled onto the grass, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A ground stop was quickly issued, meaning no other planes are allowed to take off or land for a short period of time. The passengers onboard the Airbus A220 exited the flight using a stairway and were taken to the terminal on a bus.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and helped one passenger to get off the aircraft. The Massachusetts Police said that the were no injuries reported in the incident. The runway was temporarily closed as the plane was being checked after the incident occurred.

article-image

There are reports that FAA has launched an investigation into the incident and will identify the cause of the incident.

In another incident, a terrible plane crash occurred in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. An Air India flight en route to London crashed minutes after take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. There were 242 passengers onboard the flight, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Viajy Rupani, who lost his life in the tragic crash.

