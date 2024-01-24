 Saudi Arabia Set To Open First Liquor Store In Riyadh: Who Will Be Allowed To Buy Alcohol?
Saudi Arabia Set To Open First Liquor Store In Riyadh: Who Will Be Allowed To Buy Alcohol?

In a first, Saudi Arabia will open a liquor store in its capital Riyadh. The store, however, will not be open for all.

Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Image

In a first, Saudi Arabia will open a liquor store in its capital Riyadh. The store, however, will not be open for all. Only non-Muslims diplomats in Riyadh will be allowed to purchase alcohol from the store. This news is reported by Reuters, which a source and a document in its report published on Wednesday, January 24. Currently, alcohol is not allowed in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia will introduce a mobile application for non-Muslim diplomats in Riyadh. The diplomats will have to first take a clearance from the foreign ministry. Upon clearance, they will be able to register on the mobile app through which alcohol would be purchased in limited quantity. A monthly quota would be given to the non-Muslim diplomats.

According to the document accessed by Reuters, the liquor store is being set up in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a neighbourhood where embassies and diplomats reside. It is likely to open in coming weeks. It remained unclear if other non-Muslims persons will be allowed to buy alcohol from the store.

Saudi Govt Imposes New Restrictions On Alcohol Imports Through Diplomatic Channel

The Saudi government on Wednesday, January 24, announced to impose fresh restrictions on alcohol imported through diplomatic channels. The new regulations are aimed at curbing the illicit trade of alcohol goods and products within diplomatic consignments. "This new process will continue to grant and ensure that all diplomats of non-Muslim embassies have access to these products in specified quotas," the Center of International Communication (CIC) clarified in a statement.

Is Alcohol Banned In Saudi Arabia?

Alcohol is completely banned in Saudi Arabia. The possession, consumption, or sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited and punishable by law. Penalties can range from heavy fines and imprisonment to flogging and deportation.

