Saudi Arabia Overturns Sri Lankan Worker's Death Sentence Over Alleged Blasphemous Facebook Comment | X

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Sri Lankan migrant worker convicted of blasphemy over a Facebook comment, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra confirmed on Wednesday.

Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over a comment he posted on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Hemachandra described the ruling as a “major relief”, confirming that the Saudi Supreme Court had set aside Sivarasa’s death sentence on Tuesday.

I welcome the decision by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia to set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa.This brings immense relief to Anojan, his family, and all Sri Lankans who have followed his case with deep concern. It reflects the value of patient diplomacy, respect for the legal processes of a friendly nation, and the tireless work of those who stood by a Sri Lankan citizen abroad.I express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for this outcome. I also thank the many Saudi Arabian and Sri Lankan diplomats, civil servants and legal teams for their dedicated efforts.My Government will continue to extend all necessary support to Anojan and his family as the remaining legal processes conclude. No Sri Lankan who leaves our shores in search of a livelihood should ever feel that they stand alone. — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) October 14, 2026

Sri Lanka Credits Diplomatic Efforts For Court Ruling

Hemachandra attributed the decision to sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.

He thanked the Saudi Arabian government, Sri Lanka’s ambassador, the Foreign Ministry secretary and officials, the chairman and members of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau, and legal teams from both countries for their efforts in securing the ruling.

Thank you to everyone who supported and stood with Anojan throughout this difficult time ❤️🙏🇱🇰The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has set aside the judgment imposing the death penalty on Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa https://t.co/qpZQqc1las — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) October 14, 2026

However, it remains unclear whether Sivarasa will continue to remain in detention or face further legal proceedings.

Facebook Argument Led To Arrest And Conviction

Sivarasa was initially sentenced to five years in prison and fined three million Saudi riyals by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court over a Facebook comment made during an argument.

Although he quickly deleted the comment and posted an apology video, a screenshot was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi authorities, resulting in his arrest in July.

He was subsequently sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy.

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Case Sparked Concern In Sri Lanka

Sivarasa’s death sentence triggered widespread concern in Sri Lanka and prompted urgent diplomatic efforts to secure clemency.

The case also revived memories of Sri Lankan migrant worker Rizana Nafeek, who was executed in Saudi Arabia despite attempts to obtain clemency, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

The latest ruling marks a significant development in Sivarasa’s case, although his detention status and the possibility of further court proceedings remain uncertain.