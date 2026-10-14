Saudi Arabia Overturns Sri Lankan Worker's Death Sentence Over Alleged Blasphemous Facebook Comment

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a Sri Lankan migrant worker convicted of blasphemy over a Facebook comment, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra confirmed on Wednesday.
Anojan Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over a comment he posted on Facebook.
In a Facebook post, Hemachandra described the ruling as a “major relief”, confirming that the Saudi Supreme Court had set aside Sivarasa’s death sentence on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka Credits Diplomatic Efforts For Court Ruling
Hemachandra attributed the decision to sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government.
He thanked the Saudi Arabian government, Sri Lanka’s ambassador, the Foreign Ministry secretary and officials, the chairman and members of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau, and legal teams from both countries for their efforts in securing the ruling.
However, it remains unclear whether Sivarasa will continue to remain in detention or face further legal proceedings.
Facebook Argument Led To Arrest And Conviction
Sivarasa was initially sentenced to five years in prison and fined three million Saudi riyals by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court over a Facebook comment made during an argument.
Although he quickly deleted the comment and posted an apology video, a screenshot was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi authorities, resulting in his arrest in July.
He was subsequently sentenced to death in September after being convicted of blasphemy.
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Case Sparked Concern In Sri Lanka
Sivarasa’s death sentence triggered widespread concern in Sri Lanka and prompted urgent diplomatic efforts to secure clemency.
The case also revived memories of Sri Lankan migrant worker Rizana Nafeek, who was executed in Saudi Arabia despite attempts to obtain clemency, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.
The latest ruling marks a significant development in Sivarasa’s case, although his detention status and the possibility of further court proceedings remain uncertain.