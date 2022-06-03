e-Paper Get App

Saudi Arabia issues rules for airlines transporting Haj pilgrims

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new rules for airlines transporting pilgrims for the upcoming Haj season.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Saudi Arabia issues rules for airlines transporting Haj pilgrims | AFP

Riyadh: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new rules for airlines transporting pilgrims for the upcoming Haj season.

The rules cover all airlines working in the kingdom's airports, including private airlines, regarding the health requirements that should be met by passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj, Xinhua news agency quoted the GACA as saying.

According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old, have completed immunisation with basic doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and submit a negative PCR tes taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Saudia announced on Thursday the allocation of 14 aircraft for pilgrims, which are expected to make 268 international flights from and to 15 destinations worldwide, as well as 32 domestic flights.

In total, the airline will be responsible for providing around 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats, it added.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Read Also
SpiceJet to operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldSaudi Arabia issues rules for airlines transporting Haj pilgrims

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: High Court accepts maintainability of PIL against CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand: High Court accepts maintainability of PIL against CM Hemant Soren

100 days of war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine losing 100 soldiers a day as Russia now occupies...

100 days of war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine losing 100 soldiers a day as Russia now occupies...

India vs SA T20: Five players to watch out for against Proteas

India vs SA T20: Five players to watch out for against Proteas

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Mumbai: Drivers unfairly targetted over minor traffic offences, says taxi union

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops