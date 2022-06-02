SpiceJet to operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims

The special flights from Srinagar will depart for Medina between June 5-20, 2022. /Representative image | File photo

SpiceJet announced it will operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims travelling to Mecca for the annual pilgrimage.

The special flights from Srinagar will depart for Medina between June 5-20, 2022. Return flights from Jeddah to Srinagar are scheduled from July 15-31, 2022.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free and delightful travel experience for our pilgrim passengers.”

SpiceJet’s 737-800 aircraft will be deployed for these special flights.

SpiceJet had in the past operated special Haj flights from Gaya and Srinagar, ferrying around 19,000 pilgrims to and from the holy pilgrimage. The operation of special Haj flights is set to resume after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.