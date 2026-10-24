Saudi Airport Worker Dies After Inhaling Smoke While Fighting Fire Following Reported Houthi Attack

A Saudi airport worker, Sultan Al-Qahtani, also referred to as Sultan bin Ali Al Mastour Al Qahtani, died after inhaling smoke while helping colleagues fight a fire at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam following a reported Houthi attack on October 21, 2026.

Al-Qahtani was on duty when a projectile reportedly struck the airport, sparking a fire near the departure gates, between Gates 19 and 20, close to a passenger aircraft. Fearing that the flames could spread to the plane and put passengers at risk, Al-Qahtani and his colleagues rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Worker Rushed To Fight Fire Near Passenger Aircraft

According to reports, Al-Qahtani and his colleagues used handheld fire extinguishers to contain the flames, fearing the fire could spread to the nearby aircraft and endanger passengers.

Shortly afterwards, Al-Qahtani experienced chest pain and difficulty breathing, reportedly due to smoke inhalation. His colleagues urged him to seek medical attention, following which he was hospitalised. He later died.

Father Pays Tribute To Son’s Courage

Al-Qahtani’s father, Ali Al Qahtani, recalled how his son acted immediately to prioritise passenger safety. He described his son as a martyr who died serving his homeland, according to reports.

Tributes have since highlighted Al-Qahtani’s actions during the incident, with his efforts to help contain the fire being remembered as an act of courage.

Airport Attack Leaves Dead And Injured

Saudi aviation authorities reported that the incident also caused damage to the airport and resulted in the death of another person, while several others were injured. Initial reports put the number of injured at eight, with subsequent updates confirming the death of a Saudi citizen.

The incident occurred amid a series of reported Houthi attacks targeting Saudi airports in October 2026, including earlier deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Al-Qahtani’s death has drawn attention to the risks faced by airport personnel responding to emergencies, particularly when fires break out near aircraft and passenger areas.