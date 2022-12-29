Saddam Hussein: Iraqi dictator who was executed on this day in 2006

Saddam Hussein was the President of Iraq from 1979 until 2003. During his time in power, he was known for being a dictatorial leader who ruled with an iron fist and was responsible for numerous human rights abuses.

Captured and executed after US invasion

In 2003, the United States invaded Iraq, and Saddam Hussein was captured by American forces in December of that year.

In 2006, Saddam Hussein was put on trial for crimes against humanity, specifically for the deaths of 148 Shi'ite Muslims in the town of Dujail in 1982. The trial was conducted by the Iraqi Special Tribunal, a court established by the Iraqi government to try high-level officials of the Saddam Hussein regime.

Saddam Hussein was found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging. His execution took place on December 30, 2006. The execution was carried out in secret, and footage of the event was not released to the public. However, it was later leaked and circulated online.

Saddam's execution controversial till date

Saddam Hussein's execution was controversial and sparked widespread debate. Some people believed that he should have been held accountable for his crimes and that the death penalty was a just punishment. Others argued that the trial was flawed and that Saddam Hussein did not receive a fair trial. Some also argued that the execution was carried out in an inappropriate manner, as there were reports of jeering and chanting by those present at the execution.

In the end, Saddam Hussein's execution marked the end of an era in Iraqi history and brought closure to many who had suffered under his rule. However, it remains a divisive and controversial event that continues to be debated to this day.