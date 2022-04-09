Sabotaging no-trust motion against Imran Khan would imply contempt of court, says PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto

While addressing the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that sabotaging the no-trust motion would imply contempt of court.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that if voting does not take place it will be a violation of the constitution. He reiterated that the court has bound the speaker to not sabotage the no-trust vote. Bilawal said that if any conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan before March 7, then it should have been aroused at that time.

"Imran Khan came up with the idea of this conspiracy only when he lost the majority. Imran Khan is still not present in the House and cannot defend himself," said Bilawal.

The Chairman of PPP slammed Imran Khan for "running away from transparent elections".

After the Pakistan National Assembly Speaker said that the House should also hold a discussion on the issue of "international conspiracy", Bilawal asserted that the Supreme Court has passed an order to vote on the no-trust motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday and anything against this order cannot be discussed.

The voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.

The session resumed after it was adjourned as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans, pressing for the taking up of the no-confidence motion, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking in the National Assembly, local media reported.

