Russia's Hybrid Threats Raise Alarm Across Europe; NATO Says No Imminent Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin | AP

European leaders have warned of potential Russian drone and missile strikes targeting NATO countries supporting Ukraine, prompting heightened security preparations across the continent. However, NATO maintains that there is no evidence of an imminent attack on member territory.

European leaders are expressing growing concern over the possibility of Russia escalating its campaign of hybrid operations against countries supporting Ukraine, with warnings emerging from Poland, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Finland.

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The developments come amid reports of airspace violations, suspected sabotage attempts and other security incidents across Europe. While national leaders have called for heightened vigilance, NATO's assessment remains measured, distinguishing the growing threat of hybrid activities from the prospect of an immediate conventional military attack.

The contrast between public warnings, alliance assessments and practical preparations has drawn attention to Europe's evolving security concerns as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

Polish PM Donald Tusk Warns Of Possible Russian Strikes

On Thursday, September 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Russia could launch hybrid attacks involving drones and missiles against countries supporting Ukraine, including Poland, in the coming months.

Citing intelligence assessments, Tusk said the potential strikes could be presented as accidental, with the objective of testing NATO's response and weakening the alliance's resolve to defend its members.

According to Reuters, Tusk told parliament that the potential attacks could be intended to paralyse or weaken NATO countries' willingness to invoke the alliance's provisions in the event of aggression against a member state.

The warning comes amid concerns over suspected Russian sabotage operations and incidents near European borders. Moscow has denied accusations of involvement in sabotage activities.

Macron Flags Intensifying Hybrid Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron also raised concerns over the security situation during a meeting with political leaders and presidential candidates on Friday, September 18.

The meeting focused on Ukraine, Iran and the growing energy crisis, alongside concerns over European security.

Macron described Tusk's warnings as sound and well-documented and said Russia's hybrid threat against France and other European countries had intensified in recent weeks.

He also announced plans for a new initiative to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure against potential threats.

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said Tusk's warning should be taken seriously, stressing the need for European countries to demonstrate that they would not accept such actions and would respond if necessary.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb had also urged people to mentally prepare for the possibility of incidents, including sabotage and Russian drone activity.

NATO Maintains There Is No Imminent Threat

Despite the warnings from national leaders, NATO's public position has distinguished the increase in hybrid activities from an immediate threat of a conventional attack against alliance territory.

Hybrid operations can include cyberattacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, drone incursions and other activities intended to undermine security or destabilise institutions.

The European Union has also highlighted the growing range of such threats, including damage to infrastructure and violations of national airspace.

NATO has reiterated its commitment to deterring threats and defending all allied territory, while European officials continue to discuss how to strengthen coordination and responses to hybrid operations.

Germany, Lithuania Step Up Preparedness

Alongside the political warnings, European countries are taking practical measures to prepare for potential security emergencies.

Germany is examining hospital capacity and emergency medical preparedness for possible mass-casualty scenarios, while Lithuania and other European countries have updated evacuation plans and conducted civil-defence exercises.

NATO forces have also been conducting exercises in the Baltic region, reflecting the importance of preparedness along the alliance's eastern flank.

These steps are part of wider efforts to strengthen civilian and military readiness amid concerns over the potential consequences of an escalation.

UK Reaffirms Commitment To Defend NATO Territory

The United Kingdom has also reiterated its commitment to collective defence, stating that it does not seek confrontation but remains prepared to work with its allies to protect NATO territory.

The UK Ministry of Defence said Britain stood ready to defend every inch of alliance territory alongside its partners.

The statement underscores the distinction between preparing for possible security contingencies and suggesting that a direct military confrontation is imminent.

Growing Concern Amid The Ukraine War

The latest warnings reflect mounting concern among European governments over the security implications of Russia's war against Ukraine and the possibility that pressure could extend beyond the battlefield.

While leaders in several countries have called attention to the risk of further hybrid operations, NATO's position and the ongoing preparedness measures point to a focus on vigilance, deterrence and crisis planning rather than confirmation of an imminent conventional war.