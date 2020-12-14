Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V shows 91.4% efficacy in clinical trials

Russia's Sputnik V has shown 91.4% efficacy, according to the final control point analysis of data obtained 21 days after administering the first dose.

"The calculation was based on the analysis of data of volunteers (n = 22 714) who received both the first and second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine or placebo at the third and final control point of 78 confirmed cases in accordance with the Phase III clinical trials protocol," read a statement by Sputnik.

A press release released by the candidate stated that the advance to the third and final statistically significant representative control point allowed for the final proof of the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%.