 Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea
Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

Russian Su-27 fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

The US Air Force issued a statement accusing the Russian aircraft of acting in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
A US Air Force drone was forced down by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Reaper drone and two SU-27 Flanker jets were operating over international waters over the Black Sea when one of the Russian jets intentionally flew in front of and dumped fuel in front of the unmanned drone, according to the official.

One of the jets then damaged the propeller of the Reaper, which is mounted on the rear of the drone, the official said. The damage to the propeller forced the US to bring down the Reaper in international waters in the Black Sea.

US slams Russia's 'reckless' behaviour

The US Air Force issued a statement accusing the Russian aircraft of acting in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.”

“At approximately 7:03 AM (CET), one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters.

"Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner.

This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” US Air Force Gen. James B.Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa said in the statement. (With agency inputs)

