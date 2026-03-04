'Russian Roulette With Destiny Of Millions': Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez Slams US-Israel Strikes On Iran| VIDEO

X

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has firmly opposed the US-Israel led military offensive on Iran, warning that the escalating conflict in West Asia risks triggering a humanitarian disaster.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Sanchez said the crisis was akin to playing “Russian roulette with the destiny of millions.”

“This is how humanity’s great disasters start,” he said. “The position of the Spanish government can be summarised in four words: ‘No to the war.’ We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals.”

Trump Hits Back, Orders Halt To Dealings With Spain

US President Donald Trump responded sharply to Spain’s criticism during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Trump said he had instructed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all dealings with Spain.

“Germany’s been great… Spain has been terrible. In fact, I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain,” Trump said, adding that he was also unhappy with the United Kingdom.

Spain Bans US Aircraft From Military Bases

Spain had earlier condemned the US and Israeli bombings as reckless and illegal. In response to the offensive, Madrid barred US aircraft involved in operations against Tehran from using Spanish naval and air bases in the country’s south a move seen as a significant diplomatic signal within NATO circles.