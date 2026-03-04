 US–Israel–Iran Tensions: After Relocation From Tehran To Qom, Indian Students Report explosions; AIMSA, Families Call For Urgent Evacuation
Indian students relocated from Tehran to Qom amid rising security concerns in Iran reported fresh explosions near their new location, triggering fear and anxiety. Missile strikes were also reported near Urmia University. AIMSA and parents urged the MEA for urgent evacuation. UN officials warned of grave humanitarian risks, especially to children, and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Qom [Iran]: Indian students relocated from Tehran to Qom amid escalating security concerns in Iran have reported fresh explosions in their new location, triggering renewed fear and anxiety among those affected.

According to a statement issued by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Wednesday, Indian nationals who were earlier residing in Tehran were shifted to Qom as a precautionary measure due to the deteriorating security situation. Buses were arranged to transport the students to what was described as a relatively safer area.

However, shortly after they arrived in Qom, students reported hearing explosions in the vicinity, raising concerns about their safety.

In a separate development, students in Urmia said that nearby buildings around Urmia University were allegedly struck by missiles. The reported impact has left many Indian students deeply distressed and anxious, with families in India closely monitoring developments.

Parents and Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan, National Representative and President (J&K) of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), have expressed serious concern over the rapidly worsening situation.

They have urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict-affected areas, preferably through the nearest secure land border once feasible.

Meanwhile, top United Nations officials have voiced alarm over the broader humanitarian consequences of the escalating military operations in Iran and the region.

In a joint statement, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Vanessa Frazier, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, Najat Maalla M'jid, warned that the intensifying conflict poses a grave threat to children.

"The rapidly escalating military operations in Iran and the region are devastating and present a serious threat to children," the statement read.

The officials said they were "deeply alarmed by attacks on civilians, including civilian infrastructures, schools, and hospitals," stressing that "schools and hospitals must not be attacked."

They also joined the call of the UN Secretary-General for an immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasising that "maximum restraint is imperative" and that all parties must ensure full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law at all times.

"Children always pay the highest price in wars they did not choose," the statement added, underscoring that every child has the right to live free from fear, with their protection and rights upheld as a primary consideration.

