Russian President Vladimir Putin working from bunker of his Novo-Ogarevo residence after drone attack on Kremlin: Report

AFP

Russian president Vladimir Putin is working today from the bunker of his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Ukraine's drone attack on Kremlin

This comes after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Two drone attacks were averted by Russian authorities overnight, as per reports.

The Kremlin called the alleged attack attempt as a "terrorist act" and said the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

Visuals have surfaced on social media wherein smoke is coming out of a building which was reportedly attacked with drone by Kyiv.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No damage or casualties reported

Without diverging further details, it said that no damage or casualties took place in the drone attack. The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Russian facilities have been targeted by Ukraine. Although, Ukraine has not taken official responsibility for such attacks.