Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch TurkStream gas pipeline in Istanbul today

Istanbul: Visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to launch the TurkStream gas pipeline here on Wednesday, a project which will deliver Russian gas to Turkey and Europe.

Putin arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday night from Damascus where he had a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and also visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces' group in the country, reports TASS News Agency.

The ceremony, to be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will also be attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.