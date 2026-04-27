Russian President Vladimir Putin Backs Iran, Reaffirms Peace Push After Meeting FM Araghchi |

St Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Russia would do what it can to support Iran's interests and help efforts to restore peace in West Asia amid the crisis in the region during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on a three-nation diplomatic tour.

The meeting was held in St Petersburg.

According to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin stated that Moscow remains committed to supporting Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region and also expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing difficult situation and that peace would be restored at the earliest.

"I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible," Putin said, as quoted by Press TV.

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"I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored," he added.

Araghchi landed here in Russia on Monday morning, following which he said that Iran and Russia have consistently maintained close consultations on a wide range of regional and international issues.

In his remarks shared via Telegram upon his arrival, Araghchi said, "We have always had close consultations with Russia and have had ongoing bilateral consultations on a wide range of issues, especially regional issues."

He noted that recent circumstances had created a gap in high-level meetings, which he said was now being addressed through renewed diplomatic engagement.

His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations.

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Explaining the purpose of his visit, Araghchi said it was necessary to discuss recent developments related to ongoing regional tensions and align positions with Moscow.

"This opportunity was provided to consult with our Russian friends about the developments related to the war during this period and the current situation, and to review the latest situation. Naturally, the necessary coordination must also be made," the statement read.

During the visit, Iran's Foreign Minister is also expected to meet and hold discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)