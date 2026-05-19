Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In China For Talks With Xi After Trump's Visit | VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In China For Talks With Xi After Trump's Visit |

Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day state visit for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, days after US leader Donald Trump travelled to China.

Putin was received by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the airport. Ahead of his arrival, Putin said Russia-China relations have reached "a truly unprecedented level." In a video address on Tuesday delivered before his state visit to China, Putin noted that "regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential." The special nature of Russia-China relations is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity, he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

This is Putin's 25th visit to China, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here on Monday, emphasising close strategic ties between Russia and China as well as strong friendship and rapport between the two leaders.

"The two sides will take this visit as an opportunity to continue to promote the development of China-Russia relations to a higher level, which will inject greater stability and positive energy into the world," Guo said.

Since Xi took power in 2012, the two leaders have met dozens of times, frequently referring to each other as "dear friend" and emphasising mutual trust.

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Their ties have strengthened through cooperation in trade, energy, security, and efforts to counter Western influence and observers view the Xi-Putin relationship as one of the most significant political partnerships in contemporary global affairs.

Significantly, Putin is visiting Beijing days after Trump's three-day trip here from May 14 to 16, during which he held close-door talks with Xi on a host of global and bilateral issues.

They were expected to exchange views on Trump's visit to Beijing.

The key focus of Trump's visit to China was the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has caused a serious energy crisis all over the world, as well as the American seizure of Iranian ports.

Iran is a close strategic ally of both Russia and China, which are also its major arms suppliers. China imports 90 per cent of Iranian oil, disregarding US sanctions.

In his video interview, Putin noted that 25 years ago, Russia and China signed the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, which laid a solid foundation for a genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership for the benefit of the two countries and two peoples.

Russia and China are actively expanding their contacts in politics, economy and other fields, while broadening humanitarian exchanges and encouraging person-to-person interaction, Putin said.

"Together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries," Putin said, noting that these issues will shape the agenda of the upcoming talks in Beijing.

Putin added that he deeply appreciates President Xi's commitment to long-term cooperation with Russia. "I am convinced that our warm and friendly ties enable us to chart the boldest plans for the future and bring them to life," he added.

Trade between Russia and China continues to grow, having long surpassed the USD 200 billion mark, with mutual settlements now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan, Putin said.

He also welcomed the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime between the two countries, saying the arrangement facilitates greater business and tourism exchanges while harnessing new opportunities for communication and personal contacts between Russian and Chinese nationals.

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Putin stressed that the close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. "Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity." "It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing act in a coordinated manner to defend international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness and interconnectedness," Putin said.

"We support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges," he added.

"I am confident that together we will continue to do everything possible to deepen Russia-China partnership and good-neighbourliness for our two countries' dynamic development and for the well-being of our peoples, in the interests of maintaining global security and stability," Putin said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)