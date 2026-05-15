Family From Russia Performs Pind Daan Rites In Gaya For Relative Killed In Ukraine War

A family from Russia travelled to Bihar’s Gaya to perform the traditional Hindu ritual of Pind Daan for a relative who was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

The family, including Lalita Radha Rani Face, her husband Sundara Face, and other relatives, conducted the ancestral rites on the banks of the Falgu River in accordance with traditional customs and rituals. The ceremony was held to pray for the eternal peace of Lalita’s brother, who died during the war.

Speaking during the ritual, Sundara Face said the family had been devastated by the death of his brother-in-law. He said Gaya holds immense spiritual importance across the world and expressed faith that performing the sacred rites there would help the departed soul attain peace.

“We have come here to pray for the peace of the souls of my brother-in-law and my father. We wish for peace, harmony, and happiness within our family,” he said.

According to the family, people in Russia are familiar with the religious significance of Gaya, which motivated them to undertake the long journey to the holy city.

The rituals were conducted under the guidance of local priest Kumar Gaurav, who said the family had specifically travelled from Russia for the ceremony.

Gaya continues to attract thousands of devotees from India and abroad every year for Pind Daan rituals, with the number of foreign visitors witnessing a steady rise in recent years.