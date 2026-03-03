 Indore News: Khargone’s Kathora Village Gears Up For Centuries-Old ‘Gada Khichai’ Ritual
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Thikri (Madhya Pradesh): The quaint village of Kathora near Thikri in Khargone is all set to observe the nearly 800-year-old tradition of “Gada Khichai” on Wednesday, commemorating the historic meeting of Khanderao Maharaj and Pir Fakhruddin.

According to local belief, the ritual began in Vikram Samvat 1251 when Khandoba, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, met Pir Fakhruddin during a visit to the region. Since then, the unique tradition of pulling wooden cart wheels, known as gadas, has continued uninterrupted.

As part of the ritual, 31 pairs of old chariot wheels, each weighing around two quintals, are tied together. Hundreds of devotees sit atop the gadas, chanting slogans in devotion. The leading gada, marked with a sandalwood beam, begins moving only when the priest touches it with his shoulder, which devotees consider a divine miracle.

The procession proceeds towards a ceremonial toran, where it halts upon request by village representatives. The event draws large gatherings every year and remains a symbol of communal faith and harmony.

article-image

