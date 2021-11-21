Russian dog gets new life with prosthetic titanium paws

The Russian dog Monika was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws after being found abandoned in a forest with four stumps.

According to international media, Monika was found by Marina Gapich and Alla Leonkina, volunteers in a forest near Krasnodar, 4,000 kilometres (2,485 miles) from the vet's clinic. The volunteer fundraised to get Monika a new life via the pricey and complex operation she needed.

"Two weeks after the procedure, the small beige pooch is still weak and tired, but she's back on her feet again. The 33-year-old Sergei Gorshkov from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has fitted artificial limbs on more than 30 furry patients, including a quadruple transplant on a cat. But this was the first time he had tried the operation on a dog," read a news report by the NDTV.

"However, it wasn't easy getting Monika into the operation room as who rescued her suspect she had been abused. I don't think we were optimistic. But on the third day she started standing up and walking around the clinic, going from room to room. Monika's bones will grow and adapt to the artificial limbs like antlers on a deer," Sergei Gorshkov mentioned talking to CNN.

The CNN quoting the veterinary professional wrote, "I am happy to give a new life to the animals since especially now during Covid. People find some consolation in animals and so by treating animals, I treat people."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 06:59 PM IST