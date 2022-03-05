Russia-Ukraine War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels over the Ukraine crisis. “Joined Charles Michel for an important meeting in Brussels. The United States and the European Union remain united in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in a tweet.

Both leaders emphasized the need for continued, close U.S.-EU coordination to respond to President Putin’s premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war on Ukraine.

The two also reiterated the United States’ and the EU’s shared resolve to continue to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to hold Russia accountable for its unlawful war of choice

Furthermore, Blinken said that Ukraine can "absolutely" win the ongoing war against Russia and praised the "extraordinary resilience" of the Ukrainian people.

He made the remarks during an interview with the BBC on Friday night following a meeting with his European Union (EU) counterparts in Brussels.

Blinken had also met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday in Brussels and the two encouraged NATO allies and partners to allies to provide Ukraine with equipment to deal with Russia's invasion, the State Department had said.

"They encouraged NATO Allies and partners to continue to respond to Ukraine’s requests for supplies and equipment to defend against Russia’s unprovoked aggression", the State Department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which he said that Russia was ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met, the Kremlin said Friday.

Putin also denied that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities, dismissing such information as fake.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:09 PM IST