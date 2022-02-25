Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, a day after Moscow launched a massive invasion of its southern neighbour.

Peskov told Russian news agencies that the Russian leader was "ready" to send a high-level delegation "for talks with a Ukrainian delegation" to Minsk, the host city for previous peace talks and agreements.

Ukraine has said it is willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral county.

Moscow, earlier in the day had said that Russia was ready for talks if Ukraine's military surrendered and insisted that the invading forces were looking to free the country from "oppression".

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since the second World War.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 06:59 PM IST