Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv to impose 36-hour curfew as shelling continues, says Mayor Vitali Klitschko

As the shelling and bombardment continued around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday said that the city will go under a 36-hour curfew starting tonight.

The announcement comes ahead of Russia's continuing shelling of civilian buildings and airports in several cities of Ukraine that has resulted in the loss of civilian lives.

"Today is a difficult and dangerous moment," he said in a statement on Telegram, Kyiv Independent reported. "This is why I ask all Kyivites to get prepared to stay at home for two days, or if the sirens go off, in the shelters. The curfew from 8 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday until 7 pm (1700 GMT) on Thursday was a decision of the military command", the Mayor added.

"Movement around Kyiv without special permits is forbidden. It is only allowed to go outside with the aim to get to the shelters," he further said.

Russian forces fired rockets at the main civilian airport in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight, destroying its runway and damaging the terminal building, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Explosions were also reported near the airport in the northwest city of Lutsk as per Volyn Regional State Administration, Yuriy Pohulyayko.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 04:20 PM IST