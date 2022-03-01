Russia - Ukraine War: Indian student from Karnataka killed in Kharkiv, confirms MEA

One Indian student was killed in the war in Ukraine . Identified as Naveen from Karnataka, his friends said they had left for the train station to leave for Lviv, in order to reach the western border.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the killing, and tweeted, “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Kyiv, in an advisory issued Tuesday, asked Indians asked to leave Kyiv urgently through ‘any means available’.

The advisory comes as Moscow strengthened its attack on Ukraine and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, even as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking. Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.

The UN has said that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union, a largely symbolic move for now.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:14 PM IST