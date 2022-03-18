Russia- Ukraine war: Always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets, says MEA

India on Thursday did not rule out buying discounted crude oil from Russia, saying it looks at all options at all points of time as a major importer of oil.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not give a direct reply to a question on whether India was considering taking up the Russian offer of cheap crude oil.

"India does import most of its oil requirements, it's met by imports. So we are always exploring all possibilities in global energy markets because of this situation that we face of importing our oil requirements," he said. Bagchi said Russia has not been a major supplier of crude oil for India. "Let me just highlight that a number of countries are doing so, especially in Europe, and for the moment, I will leave it at that.

"We are a major oil importer and we are looking at all options at all points, we need the energy," he said. Asked whether the purchase can be made under the Rupee-Rouble arrangement, Bagchi said he was not aware of the exact details on the offers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:51 AM IST