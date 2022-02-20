Russia-Ukraine crisis: Lufthansa to suspend flights to capital city Kyiv

New Delhi: German airline Lufthansa has said it will suspend flights to Ukraine capital Kyiv from Monday amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, BBC reported.

The airline said it will also stop flights to Odessa, a key port on the Black Sea.

"The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times," said Lufthansa, as per the report.

Last week, Dutch airline KLM had said that it is suspending flights to Kyiv. Lufthansa said it will operate flights on Sunday before the suspension come into force on Monday. The suspension is expected to remain in place until the end of February.

On Saturday, Germany's Foreign Office urged its citizens to leave Ukraine "now".

It said: "If there is a Russian attack on Ukraine, the options for assisting German nationals are very limited."

Lufthansa said it continues "to monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities".

It added: "Affected guests will be informed and rebooked on alternative flight connections."

The airline usually operates 74 flights to Ukraine every week under its Lufthansa banner or other carriers it owns, which include Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, BBC reported.

Lufthansa said it would continue to fly to Lviv in western Ukraine.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:55 PM IST