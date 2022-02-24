Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Biden-Putin lock horns on the soil, but what about space?

With Russia declaring war on Ukraine and launching a full-blown military invasion, tensions between Moscow and the US-Europe are at an all-time high. While US-backed Nato allies and Russia seem on the verge of a physical conflict, astronauts from the respective countries -- Russia, Europe, and the US -- are peacefully living together onboard the International Space Station.

At this moment, seven astronauts of Russian, US, and European descent are living on the International Space Station working together to further scientific advancement.

There will be interests in how the astronauts and cosmonauts will continue to work together in Space while their leaders go all out.

These seven humans are:

Anton Shkaplerov: Russian cosmonaut

Pyotr Dubrov: Russian cosmonaut

Mark Vande Hei: American astronaut

Raja Chari: American astronaut

Thomas Marshburn: American astronaut

Matthias Maurer: European astronaut

Kayla Barron: American astronaut

The tensions between the US and Russia back on Earth are unlikely to have an impact on their cooperation in Space as far as the International Space Station is concerned. Put simply, the ISS is too crucial and expensive for any country to consider moves that would jeopardise the project.



Ukraine has declared a state of emergency and requisitioned the services of its full military reserves aged 18 to 60. This is the first direct admission from Kiev that Russian attack could come anywhere, anytime, western media sources said. Ukrainian citizens were also given the power to carry arms - effectively activating civilian brigades which have been training under the watchful eye of the National Guard.

Meanwhile, more than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians killed, AFP news agency quoted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

