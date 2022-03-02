Russia to probe death of Indian student in Kharkiv shelling: Russian envoy Denis Alipov

A day after Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed during intense shelling the east Ukraine city, when he went out to get food, Russia said that it will investigate the death of the 21-year-old Indian medical student.

Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said, "I want to express our sympathy to the family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and to the entire Indian nation over the tragedy."

"Russia will do everything it possibly can to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in the areas of intense conflict... and a proper investigation of this unfortunate incident," he added.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone to get groceries and was standing in queue outside a shop when he was hit. However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said the circumstances of his death are not absolutely clear.

India has asked envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals stranded in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

On Monday, a UN human rights monitoring team confirmed 376 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 94 deaths, after three days of clashes.

The number of fatalities climbed as Russia changed strategy, going for an all-out offensive by a large number of troops, bombings and rocket barrage on Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. Initially Russia was sending small groups of infantry supported by tanks, armoured personnel carriers and attack helicopters.

India is carrying out a massive evacuation exercise - Operation Ganga - to bring back Indians, most of them students, stranded in Ukraine.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:55 PM IST