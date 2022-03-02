Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Four students from Raigad, including one from Panvel, return home safely

Four students of the total 32 students from Raigad district returned from Ukraine, informed the district administration. Of the four students who returned, there is one student from Panvel. They were struck in different parts of the war-ravaged Ukraine.

As per the Raigad district information official, a total of 32 relatives of students approached them after they had issued a helpline number in February after Russia attacked Ukraine. Till March 2, a total of four students reached their homes safely.

Those who returned their homes are from Karanjade in Panvel, Pen, Khopoli, and Alibaug. An official from the district administration informed that they are constantly in touch with students’ families and updating about students.

At present, 28 students from the district are stranded Zaporizhzhia city, Uzhhorod, Kyiv Railway station, Romania Airport, Keiv-Kharkiv Russia border, Hungary border, Romania border among other places.

As per the data shared by the district administration, at least eight students from Kharghar and Panvel areas are stranded in Ukraine and adjoining countries' borders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:43 AM IST