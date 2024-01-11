Russia: Nightclub Closed For Hosting 'Almost Naked' Party, Reveler Who Wore Just A Sock To Cover His Private Parts Forced To Join Army

Nightclub | Representational Image | Pexels

A court in Russian's capital Moscow has ordered to shut down a nightclub which hosted an "almost naked" party in December last year. A reveler who attended the controversial party wearing just a sock to cover his private parts has been fined and sent to jail. The action came amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's increasing efforts to regulate public displays of affection and sexually suggestive behaviour in Russia's entertainment industry.

The "almost naked" party was hosted by a blogger named Anastasia Ivleyeva. It was organised at he Mutabor club in Moscow on December 20 last year. The attendees had worn "revealing" outfits, according to a report. The event drew widespread criticism with Orthodox Church officials, pro-war activists and pro-Kremlin lawmakers slamming it.

Reveler Wore Just A Sock To Cover Genitals

One of the revelers, identified as rapper Vacio, had attended the "almost naked" party wearing only a sock to cover his private parts. For this, he was slapped with a fine and sent to jail. When the Moscow court ruled that the event was hosted to promote "non-traditional sexual relationships", the rapper was forced to enlist in the Russian military.