 Russia: Days after Kremlin incident, several drones attack Moscow; visuals surface
Reportedly 13 drones were shot down by the Russian forces. Three of them hit residential buildings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Moscow was attacked by a group of drones on Tuesday morning, resulting to damage to several buildings, said reports. This comes days after Drones were fired at Kremlin.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reportedly announced that a drone attack was carried out on Moscow early this morning, there were no injuries, and some buildings were slightly damaged.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

