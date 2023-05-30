Russia: Days after Kremlin incident, several drones attack Moscow; visuals surface |

Moscow was attacked by a group of drones on Tuesday morning, resulting to damage to several buildings, said reports. This comes days after Drones were fired at Kremlin.

Reportedly 13 drones were shot down by the Russian forces. Three of them hit residential buildings.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reportedly announced that a drone attack was carried out on Moscow early this morning, there were no injuries, and some buildings were slightly damaged.

#BREAKING: Drones attacked the Russian capital on Tuesday morning, damaging several buildings, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says. More details are awaited. This comes days after Drones were fired at Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/HUGzT1s6f3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 30, 2023

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.