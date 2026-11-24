'Russia Considers Possibility Of Nuclear Strike': Medvedev Says Ukraine And NATO Have Created Conditions For Moscow's Nuclear Response |

Moscow: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has asserted that actions by Ukraine and NATO have already created circumstances under which Moscow weighs the potential use of nuclear weapons.

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According to Russian state news agency TASS, writing in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law, Medvedev stated that Russia evaluates whether any nuclear response aligns proportionally with the harm caused before authorising a strike.

"Formally, in a number of cases, the parties collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and several Western countries outside the alliance) have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike," Medvedev said, as cited by TASS.

However, TASS noted that Medvedev emphasised restraint in the decision-making process, adding that the Russian president "is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual damage inflicted and the retaliatory measures."

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine, asserting that the country's inclusion in the alliance would also strengthen NATO.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership was discussed during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin.

"The Allies understand that the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership. And the clearest way to strengthen NATO is to bring Ukraine in," he wrote.

Addressing proposals for security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defence, Zelenskyy said Kyiv still lacked clarity on how such arrangements would function and whether participating countries would be prepared to defend Ukraine against another attack.

"The answers should not just be words – this has to be on paper," Zelenskyy stated.

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The Ukrainian President further underlined the need for security guarantees that would remain effective beyond the tenure of US President Donald Trump, arguing that Ukraine required permanent protection rather than a temporary arrangement lasting only two years."We need security guarantees not for two years, but forever," he said, adding that a temporary arrangement would merely provide a pause rather than establish lasting peace.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed to achieve his apparent objective of reshaping international borders and dividing the world into spheres of influence.

He maintained that Ukraine was not discussed in the bilateral engagement between the United States and Russia and said no public outcome suggested that an agreement on redrawing borders had been reached.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during historic trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, echoed the theme of shared global stewardship, stating in his opening remarks that Russia, China, and the United States “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.”

Putin noted that the three nations have overlapping stakes in resolving regional crises, including the war in Ukraine, which he said he had discussed during separate bilateral meetings with Xi and with Trump.

“Our countries have numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said. “I am convinced that Russia, the US and China, our people are capable of making a significant contribution to strengthening peace and stability over the world, if we cooperate constructively on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests.”

Putin echoed the focus on resolving regional conflicts, specifically pointing to Ukraine, while emphasising cooperation on economic ties, food and energy security, and counterterrorism.

"Of course, we will need to discuss global and regional economic ties, food security and energy security. Our countries have a lot of coinciding interests regarding resolving regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

Meanwhile, highlighting the nuclear capabilities of the three countries, Trump said that the United States, Russia and China, as the world's three largest nuclear powers, were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing nuclear arsenals and minimising the possibility of their use.

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used. The power is unbelievable, unthinkable. In addition to exploring the potential for arms reduction in our own countries—and I must say, it's quite frankly a very hard thing to do, because once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them. It's very hard to give them up as the leader of a country," Trump said.

Following the summit, the three countries adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace", outlining their commitment to reforming the United Nations to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security.

According to the declaration, the three leaders reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and agreed to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)