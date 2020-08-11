Russia calls coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V - what exactly does it mean?

History seems to be repeating itself (after a fashion) as the new vaccine has been named Sputnik V. And we say that because Sputnik was the name of the rocket that launched the first artificial Earth satellite. In a first, October 1957 saw the Soviet Union perform the world's first satellite launch, placing Sputnik 1 into a low Earth orbit.

Against the backdrop of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US, the launch marked the beginning of the space race. Eventually, the US would overtake Russia, putting 12 men on the moon in succession between 1969 and 1972. No other country or person since then has managed to recreate this feat.

With its Soviet Union link, it must be mentioned that the US too is in the fray to produce a vaccine, as are several other countries. On Tuesday, US health secretary, Alex Azar was quoted as saying that the western country hopes to have an approved vaccine by December.

The name Sputnik V seems to indicate the government's pride in its accomplishment, and underlines the fact that in a global competition of sorts, it has emerged first.