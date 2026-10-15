Russia Builds Massive Drone Launch Base Near Ukraine In 6 Weeks, Satellite Images Reveal

Satellite imagery shows the rapid development of a Russian drone launch facility near Millerovo air base, raising concerns about Moscow’s expanding long-range strike capabilities | AI Generated Image (X - @ARISEtv)

Russia, October 15, 2026: Russia has nearly completed a major new base for launching jet-powered attack drones near Ukraine in just six weeks, according to defence experts and a Reuters analysis of satellite imagery, marking a significant expansion of Moscow’s military strike capabilities.

The facility, located in Russia’s south-western Rostov region, was an empty field on Aug 31 but had transformed into a complex covering an area equivalent to around 126 football pitches by Wednesday, according to commercial satellite images provided by Planet Labs and Airbus, Reuters reports.

The rapid construction comes amid a sharp increase in Russian attacks using jet-powered drones capable of travelling at speeds of up to 600 km per hour, posing fresh challenges for Ukraine’s air defences.

As the war enters its fifth year, Kyiv expects Moscow to intensify drone and missile strikes during the coming winter.

Satellite imagery shows a 0.9-square-kilometre facility nearing completion as Moscow expands its faster drone capabilities for attacks on Ukraine. https://t.co/kLcri4y9N4 https://t.co/15tdojVI9e — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) October 15, 2026

New Facility Could Launch Over 100 Drones Daily

Mike Monnik, founder and CEO of private intelligence firm DroneSec, said the facility appeared capable of launching Russia’s latest jet-powered drones, the Geran-4 and Geran-5.

Satellite images revealed eight platforms along the western edge of the site designed to accommodate launch rails for the drones. The facility would add to Russia’s existing network of at least 11 fixed launch sites used for attacks on Ukraine.

“The speed of construction ... demonstrates the ease with which Russia can bring now-established offensive capabilities to bear rapidly,” Monnik said.

He added that the site appeared close to completion and would be “probably a matter of weeks before (it is) fully operational, if not earlier.”

According to Monnik, the facility could potentially launch 100 or more jet-powered drones within 24 hours, depending on available supplies and operational objectives. However, Russia typically launches such drones in smaller numbers throughout the day.

Rob Jordan, programme director at the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), said the concrete platforms and two possible take-off rails visible in satellite images were consistent with launch tracks used for Russian Geran drones.

“This level of construction in this short a time is impressive,” Jordan said. “This shows the relative faith Russia is putting in its deep strike capability – possibly to the detriment of its conventional land forces.”

Rapid Expansion Raises Concerns For NATO

The development comes amid deteriorating relations between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

European governments have accused Moscow of intensifying sabotage operations, drone incursions and cyberattacks against their countries. Russia, meanwhile, warned last month that it could use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to cut off its Kaliningrad exclave.

Monnik said Russia’s growing industrial production of sophisticated jet-powered drones, combined with gaps in counter-drone defence systems across several NATO countries, posed a significant security challenge.

“This ability to rapidly field an ability to launch large-scale attacks using UAS (unmanned aerial systems) poses a strategic vulnerability for NATO countries,” he said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new facility or its broader jet-powered drone programme.

Russian Jet Drone Attacks Surge Six-Fold

Military analysts say Russia has increasingly shifted towards producing jet-powered attack drones as Ukraine struggles to develop effective countermeasures.

According to Ukrainian military data reported by Reuters last month, Russia increased its use of jet-powered drones roughly six-fold over three months during the summer. Kyiv and its surrounding region were the most heavily targeted areas.

The faster drones present a particular challenge because Ukraine’s existing interceptor drones, developed as a low-cost defence against slower piston-powered models, cannot effectively counter them.

Ukrainian forces are now working to develop solutions to intercept the faster weapons.

Satellite Images Reveal Scale Of Construction Near Millerovo Air Base

Satellite imagery from Aug 31 showed only a few vehicles in an otherwise empty field, with no visible construction activity. Images taken the following morning revealed that work had begun.

The new facility covers approximately 0.9 sq km and is situated about 3.5 km from Russia’s Millerovo air base, which houses the 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment.

According to DroneSec, the launch site is likely protected by air defence systems stationed at the nearby air base, potentially making Ukrainian strikes against the facility more difficult.

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A Reuters analysis of the satellite imagery showed that two of the eight launch platforms already had rails installed, while construction of rails was underway on two others.

Additional construction activity was visible in satellite images captured over three days this week, indicating that work on the facility was continuing at a rapid pace.

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