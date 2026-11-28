Runway Scare! Two American Airlines Planes Clip Wings While Taxiing At Washington's Reagan National Airport | Watch | X

Washington DC: Two American Airlines aircraft clipped each other's wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday evening (local time), with no injuries reported.

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American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 shortly after 5 pm local time on November 27, while both aircraft were taxiing for departure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, as reported by CBS News.

Following the incident, both aircraft returned to their respective gates and were taken out of service for inspection by the airline's maintenance team.

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In a statement provided to CBS News, American Airlines said, “Both planes returned to their gates and were removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team.”

The FAA and American Airlines confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said its fire and rescue personnel responded to both aircraft following the contact. It also confirmed that the incident did not cause disruptions to other flight operations at the airport.

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Flight 638 was scheduled to travel to Dallas, while Flight 2152 was bound for Chicago. American Airlines said passengers travelling on both flights would be accommodated on replacement aircraft and depart for their destinations later on Friday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, according to the New York Post.

The incident comes amid a series of aviation disruptions at major US airports during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Earlier on November 26, the FAA issued a ground stop at Miami International Airport after a FedEx cargo aircraft overran the runway while landing on Wednesday evening.

According to Fox News, the incident involved FedEx Flight 910, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo aircraft that had departed from Memphis. The aircraft overran Runway 26R, prompting authorities to close multiple runways and deploy Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

The latest incidents come amid renewed scrutiny of aviation safety and air traffic control operations in the United States following a series of disruptions, including a nationwide ground stop triggered by an FAA communications outage on November 19.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)