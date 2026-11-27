New York City declared a State of Emergency as a powerful Thanksgiving storm battered parts of the US East Coast with torrential rain, damaging winds and flooding. The extreme weather disrupted holiday celebrations, forced changes to Thanksgiving parades and left more than 925,000 electricity customers across nine states without power.

New Jersey was also placed under a State of Emergency, while weather advisories were issued across several areas stretching from northern Georgia to the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Warns Residents Against Risky Travel

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said emergency responders had to rescue people trapped inside their vehicles due to flooding across the city. Similar rescue operations were reported in other coastal communities affected by the storm.

Speaking about the dangerous conditions, Mamdani urged residents to prioritise their safety over travel plans.

“There is no destination worth your safety,” he said.

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Strong Winds Rip Roof Off Maryland Building

The storm also caused significant damage in Maryland, where powerful easterly winds tore the roof off a building in Ocean City around 8:24 am on Thursday, according to police. No injuries were immediately reported.

In Rockville, firefighters rescued two people after the facade of a commercial building collapsed amid strong winds.

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Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Postponed

The severe weather also forced organisers to postpone New York City's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday. The decision was taken due to concerns that powerful winds could make it unsafe to fly the parade's giant balloons.

Philadelphia also moved its Thanksgiving parade off the streets, opting for a televised alternative.

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Over 9 Lakh Without Electricity

The storm left more than 925,000 electricity customers across nine states without power by Thursday evening, according to outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us. Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia were among the worst-affected states.

Wind alerts were issued across a wide stretch of the eastern US, with gusts reaching 74 mph in West Virginia.

Authorities warned residents against unnecessary travel as heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and strong winds continued to disrupt the region.