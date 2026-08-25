RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In US To Attend Universal Oneness Celebration In New York | ANI

Washington, Aug 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in the United States to attend a major Hindu gathering in New York City that will promote unity, civic responsibility and global harmony.

Bhagwat arrives in US

Bhagwat was received by members of the Universal Oneness Celebration team ahead of the August 29 event, according to the organisers.

Photographs released by the group showed the RSS Chief being welcomed with a traditional ceremony.

"The world is one family," the Universal Oneness Celebration said while announcing Bhagwat's arrival.

The gathering will urge participants to look beyond divisions, recognise the bonds connecting humanity and embrace mutual respect, harmony and oneness, the organisers said.

#WATCH | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in New York, US. pic.twitter.com/K36RBsff93 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Hindu gathering in New York

The Universal Oneness Celebration is being presented by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, in association with hundreds of cultural, spiritual, service, faith and community organisations from across the United States.

Organisers described it as one of the largest and most diverse Hindu community gatherings held in the country. It will coincide with celebrations of the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Bhagwat, who has served as the RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) since 2009, will deliver an address expected to draw attention in India and the United States.

The organisers said he rarely speaks at large public events in America.

Theme of unity and harmony

The programme will also feature faith-based speakers and cultural presentations linked to the central theme of the gathering.

Organisers added that the celebration comes as questions surrounding social cohesion, pluralism, civic participation and interfaith understanding have acquired greater relevance across the United States.

The gathering will seek to highlight the growing role of Hindu Americans in public life and their contributions to education, health care, business, public service, philanthropy and civic engagement.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam message

Central to the event will be the ancient Indian idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or "The World Is One Family".

Organisers said the concept would be presented as a framework for addressing contemporary challenges through dialogue, mutual respect, shared responsibility and service.

The programme will bring together people from different linguistic, regional, cultural and organisational backgrounds.

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Organisers said it would demonstrate how a pluralistic community can unite around common values while retaining its diversity.

The New York gathering will broaden that message to underline a shared responsibility to protect and care for communities, nations, humanity, nature and all creation, according to the organisers.

Participants and RSS background

Those expected to attend include community leaders, entrepreneurs, physicians, educators, lawyers, artists, elected officials, young leaders, veterans, faith representatives and volunteers.

Delegations are also expected from temples, yoga organisations, educational institutions, service bodies, linguistic and regional associations, cultural groups and interfaith communities from across the country.

AHEAD Forum describes itself as a collaborative platform promoting constructive engagement, civic participation and dialogue among Hindu organisations and community leaders in the United States.

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It also works to increase understanding of Hindu philosophy, culture and the community's contributions to American society.

The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. It operates through a nationwide network of local branches and volunteer initiatives focused on character development, leadership training, education, disaster relief, rural development and community service.

Bhagwat became the RSS' sixth Sarsanghchalak (Chief) in March 2009. A veterinary sciences graduate, he previously served in several organisational roles, including as the RSS General Secretary, before succeeding K.S. Sudarshan as the organisation's chief.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)