PM Modi Reviews Six Infrastructure Projects Worth Over ₹30,000 Crore At 53rd PRAGATI Meeting | X

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed six key infrastructure projects across the railway, road, and power sectors, spanning nine states with a cumulative cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore.

PM Modi reviews infrastructure projects

Chairing the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at Seva Teerth here, the Prime Minister emphasised that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses, and the economy.

Rs. 30,000 crore worth of projects across 9 states covering railways, roads and power sectors…this is what we reviewed during today’s PRAGATI session.



Focus areas remain - better connectivity, higher growth, better public services and lesser delays.



Here are the details…… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2026

PM Modi said that infrastructure projects should be viewed and monitored as an integrated whole, rather than as isolated sections, stretches or packages.

He noted that progress in individual packages should ultimately translate into timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project.

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Focus on timely execution

Ministries and states were therefore asked to adopt an end-to-end approach and address critical gaps that could delay the overall commissioning and delivery of benefits.

PM Modi called for fostering a proactive work culture across Ministries and state governments, with greater ownership at every level of project implementation.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore common utility corridors for infrastructure services, wherever feasible, particularly while planning major transport and infrastructure projects. He called upon Ministries and States to examine such integrated approaches at the planning stage itself, keeping in view their technical and economic feasibility.

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Quality and technology push

PM Modi further said that speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality. He called upon Ministries, states, and implementing agencies to adopt modern technologies and strengthen quality assurance and supervision at every stage.

While reviewing the AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, PM Modi emphasised the need to leverage the latest digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to derive greater value from agricultural data.

During the review of cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, the Prime Minister said that prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.

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