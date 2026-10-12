Riyadh Airport Attack: CCTV Shows Exact Moment Of Strike As Passengers, Pilgrims Fleeing In Panic After Missile Hits Terminal; 13 Killed Including An Indian | VIDEO |

CCTV footage from Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has captured the moments of panic after a missile struck the premises, sending travellers, including pilgrims travelling to Islam’s holiest sites, scrambling for safety. The footage, released by Saudi state television, shows a bright orange flash erupting as passengers wait to board flights, followed by people rushing away from the impact area. Parts of the terminal roof also appear to cave in.

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One Indian Among 13 Killed In Attack

The footage is a compilation of visuals from different sections of the airport, recorded moments before and during Saturday’s attack. The strike reportedly killed at least 13 people and injured more than 380 others. Among those killed was a man from Hyderabad who was travelling to Medina with his family.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack. The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the rebels had also targeted Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, along with two facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Further Attacks Reported Across Saudi Arabia

The violence continued on Sunday, when another attack reportedly targeted Riyadh airport. Saudi air defences also intercepted a drone over the Eastern Province and a ballistic missile fired towards Khamis Mushait.

Emergency alerts were issued in Abha in the early hours of Monday. However, the danger had passed, Saudi Civil Defense said. The latest attacks brought the reported death toll from strikes on Riyadh airport to 18 over the week.

The Houthis had earlier renewed their warning against the use of Saudi airports, urging people to take the warnings seriously and holding Saudi Arabia responsible for any failed interceptions.

Travel Advisories Issued, Schools Shift Online

Amid the escalating security concerns, Britain’s embassy in Saudi Arabia advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam and airports across the kingdom, with Medina airport excluded from the advisory.

US aviation authorities also issued a notice urging American airlines to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities separately announced that in-person classes at schools in Riyadh would shift to remote learning from Sunday through Thursday.

Saudi-Houthi Conflict Escalates

The attacks come as Saudi Arabia has stepped up its military involvement in Yemen, launching strikes against the Houthis and supporting a government counteroffensive after the rebels seized strategic territory along the Red Sea coast last month.

The Houthi-run foreign ministry said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had carried out 124 air strikes in Yemen over the preceding 24 hours. It warned that further escalation could follow unless Riyadh halted its military action and what it described as interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.