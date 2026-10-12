Riyadh Airport Attack: Hyderabad Man Dies After Roof Collapse, Wife And Children Injured; EAM S Jaishankar Vows Embassy Assistance | Video | Sputnik

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Indian national Mohammad Yousuf Ali, a resident of Hyderabad, died in the attack at Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia.

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His wife and children sustained injuries in the incident, Owaisi said.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said he had spoken to the deceased’s brother-in-law, Ikram, and also contacted the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to look into the matter.

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“I have talked to the brother-in-law, Ikram, and I have received news that Indian national Mr Mohammad Yousuf Ali died when a roof collapsed due to the attack on the Riyadh Airport today. He was going to Madina for Umrah. His family lived in the Mehandipatnam Apartments in Hyderabad. His wife and two kids have suffered injuries. I have spoken to the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to look into the matter,” Owaisi said.

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He also urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to intervene and provide assistance to the affected family.

“I have asked S Jaishankar and Vikram Misri for their immediate attention in this matter,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also shared the family’s condition while talking to ANI

"Their son, Amaan, is undergoing knee surgery and is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital. Their other son, Wasey, is hospitalised and has reportedly suffered injuries resulting in the amputation of three toes. Their daughter, Maryam, and wife, Sameera, are safe. Atiya Sultana, the deceased’s aunt, sustained head injuries and underwent surgery and now is out of danger," he said.

The deceased’s body was shifted from Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in the Sahafa area of Riyadh to Al-Shemaysi, according to the information provided.

Further details about the incident and the condition of the injured family members were not immediately available.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also shared his condolences over the death of Yousuf Ali.

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He said, "Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance."

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, also in a post on X, informed about the death of Yousuf Ali, ensuring they will help the family in every way possible.

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The embassy tweeted, "It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)