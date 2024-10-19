Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy

(File photo) Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly | ANI

Canada appeared to maintain its stance amid the country's diplomatic row with India as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday (October 19) that remaining Indian diplomats in Canada were "clearly on notice". Her statement has come just days after India withdrew six of its diplomats from Canada including its high commissioner and expelled six Canadian diplomats.

The withdrawal took place after Canada conveyed India that the high commissioner and other diplomats were 'persons of interest' in a murder investigation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already accused Indian 'agents' of having been involved in murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

India has strongly denied the allegations.

"They're clearly on notice," said Foreign Minister Joly on remaining Indian diplomats in Canada.

"Six of them have been expelled, including the high commissioner in Ottawa. Others were mainly from Toronto and Vancouver."

"Clearly, we won't tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna Convention," Joly added. She was speaking in a news conference in Montreal.

Allegations Without Evidence

India has repeatedly asked for evidence supporting Canadian claims but Canada hasn't provided any. India has accused Trudeau of making the claims to secure 'vote bank'.

Just a few days ago, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) accused India of having been involved in criminal activities in Canada. The police have also mentioned "Bishnoi" gang. India has rejected the "preposterous imputations".

The RCMP has said that Canadians from South Asian origins were being intimidated by Indian agents.

"There was definitely a threat and that's exactly why the RCMP decided to take the extraordinary measure of making public the fact that Canadians were being intimidated, [were] victims of extortion or even [received] death threats because agents and diplomats from India were linked to these criminal actions," said Joly on Saturday.

Joly said that Canadian government "needed to stand firm on this issue" and claimed that such activity was never seen in Canada on such a scale before.